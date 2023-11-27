MULTIMEDIA

Thai hostages released by Hamas

Mahmud Hams, AFP

An International Red Cross vehicle carrying Thai hostages released by Hamas drives towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel on November 26, 2023. The Israeli army said in a statement on November 26, 2023 that 13 released hostages were back on Israeli territory, and another four were on their way via the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.