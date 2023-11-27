Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thai hostages released by Hamas Mahmud Hams, AFP Posted at Nov 27 2023 12:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An International Red Cross vehicle carrying Thai hostages released by Hamas drives towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel on November 26, 2023. The Israeli army said in a statement on November 26, 2023 that 13 released hostages were back on Israeli territory, and another four were on their way via the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Filipino freed by Hamas suffering from trauma, coming home for Christmas: DFA Read More: Israel-Hamas conflict hostage release Egypt International Red Cross /entertainment/11/27/23/director-john-woo-returns-in-silent-night/news/11/27/23/govt-workers-press-marcos-lawmakers-for-pay-hike-next-year/spotlight/11/27/23/labor-groups-back-ilo-convention-vs-work-violence-harassment/entertainment/11/27/23/movie-review-wish-is-mid-tier-disney-at-best/video/business/11/27/23/naia-terminal-3-to-upgrade-electrical-system-nov-29