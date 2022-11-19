MULTIMEDIA

21st International Balloon Festival takes flight in Mexico

Luis Ramirez, EPA-EFE

Dozens of balloons participate in the International Balloon Festival (FIG) in Leon, Mexico on Friday. The International Balloon Festival began its activities in its 21st edition, with the participation of more than 200 hot air balloons from different countries that takes place annually in the city of Leon, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.