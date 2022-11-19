MULTIMEDIA
21st International Balloon Festival takes flight in Mexico
Luis Ramirez, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 19 2022 12:20 PM
Dozens of balloons participate in the International Balloon Festival (FIG) in Leon, Mexico on Friday. The International Balloon Festival began its activities in its 21st edition, with the participation of more than 200 hot air balloons from different countries that takes place annually in the city of Leon, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.
