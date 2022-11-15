Home  >  Overseas

Golden Canary diamond expected to fetch at least $15 million in auction

Golden Canary diamond to go on auction

A representative from Sotheby's Hong Kong holds up the Golden Canary diamond in Hong Kong on Tuesday The Golden Canary diamond (303.10 Carats) is expected to fetch at least US$ 15 Million at Sotheby's New York this December. 

