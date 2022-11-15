Golden Canary diamond to go on auction

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Golden Canary diamond expected to fetch at least $15 million in auction Peter Parks, AFP Posted at Nov 15 2022 08:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A representative from Sotheby's Hong Kong holds up the Golden Canary diamond in Hong Kong on Tuesday The Golden Canary diamond (303.10 Carats) is expected to fetch at least US$ 15 Million at Sotheby's New York this December. Read More: Golden Canary diamond diamond Sotheby's auction Sotheby's New York /life/11/15/22/jimmy-alapag-lj-moreno-ink-deal-with-gushcloud/news/11/15/22/senate-minority-keen-on-realigning-confidential-funds-of-non-security-agencies/business/11/15/22/european-satellite-broadband-firms-join-forces/news/11/15/22/icym-pinoy-tsokolate-bumida-sa-chocolate-exposition-sa-paris/video/business/11/15/22/ipon-remittances-posibleng-mauwi-sa-revenge-spending-ekonomista