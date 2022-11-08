PETA calls on Tokyo cafe to stop selling civet coffee

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA PETA urges Tokyo cafe to stop selling kopi luwak Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 08 2022 05:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) activists locked inside a cage protest outside Tajimaya Coffee House to urge the company to stop selling kopi luwak, also called civet coffee, in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. According to PETA, many producers from Indonesia intentionally mislabel coffee beans from captive civet as 'wild-sourced', pointing out the cruel conditions of captivity. Civet 'cat' dung fuels Indonesia's luxury coffee PH farmers cash in on civet coffee dung Read More: PETA civet coffee kopi luwak People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protest Tokyo Tajimaya Coffee House /sports/11/08/22/pvl-interim-coach-mabbayad-keeps-choco-mucho-grounded/news/11/08/22/jinggoy-seeks-tax-breaks-other-perks-for-ailing-entertainment-industry/overseas/11/08/22/europe-sees-warmest-october-on-record/life/11/08/22/travel-guide-fodors-includes-palawan-in-2023-go-list/sports/11/08/22/boxing-ancajas-excited-to-be-fighting-in-ph-again