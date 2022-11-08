Home  >  Overseas

PETA urges Tokyo cafe to stop selling kopi luwak

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 08 2022 05:50 PM

PETA calls on Tokyo cafe to stop selling civet coffee

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) activists locked inside a cage protest outside Tajimaya Coffee House to urge the company to stop selling kopi luwak, also called civet coffee, in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. According to PETA, many producers from Indonesia intentionally mislabel coffee beans from captive civet as 'wild-sourced', pointing out the cruel conditions of captivity.

