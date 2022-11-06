Remembering victims of Itaewon tragedy

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Candlelight vigil held for Itaewon tragedy victims Jung Yeon-je, AFP Posted at Nov 06 2022 03:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People take part in a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush, in Seoul on Saturday. Candlelight vigils and rallies were organized in South Korea on Nov. 5 to pay tribute to those who died, with public anger growing over one of the country's deadliest peacetime disasters. Candlelight vigils to mourn South Korea Halloween disaster victims Read More: Itaewon tragedy candlelight protest Halloween crowd surge South Korea Seoul crowd crush tragedy disaster dead deaths /video/entertainment/11/06/22/sarah-geronimo-performs-new-song-dati-dati-at-asap/video/entertainment/11/06/22/moira-dela-torre-nagdiwang-ng-kaarawan-sa-asap/entertainment/11/06/22/francisco-martin-performs-in-asap-in-las-vegas/entertainment/11/06/22/new-season-of-the-crown-set-to-air-after-backlash/entertainment/11/06/22/bianca-king-looks-stunning-in-maternity-shoot