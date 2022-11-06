Remembering victims of Itaewon tragedy

MULTIMEDIA

Candlelight vigil held for Itaewon tragedy victims

Jung Yeon-je, AFP

People take part in a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the 156 people killed in the October 29 Halloween crowd crush, in Seoul on Saturday. Candlelight vigils and rallies were organized in South Korea on Nov. 5 to pay tribute to those who died, with public anger growing over one of the country's deadliest peacetime disasters.