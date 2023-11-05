MULTIMEDIA
A painful goodbye in Gaza
Haitham Imad, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 05 2023 09:49 PM
EDITORS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Mohammad Al-Aloul, a photojournalist for Turkish news agency Anadolu, mourns over the body of his son, who was killed in an airstrike at the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, November 5, 2023. According to the photojournalist, he lost four of his children, four of his brother and their children, after an Israeli air strike targeted a residential district in Maghazi.
(With a report from Reuters)
