MULTIMEDIA

Prayer for Hamas hostages

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza and families of Israeli hostages in Gaza protest and call for their immediate release in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday. There are still 242 hostages being held in Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Read More: Israel Hamas Gaza hostages prayer