Palestinian refugees begin exodus to Egypt

Mohammed Abed, AFP

Posted at Nov 02 2023 09:28 AM

People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory on November 1 when the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened up for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. 

