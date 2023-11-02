Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Palestinian refugees begin exodus to Egypt Mohammed Abed, AFP Posted at Nov 02 2023 09:28 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory on November 1 when the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened up for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Read More: Gaza Rafh crossing Egypt Israel war /classified-odd/11/02/23/boris-johnson-asked-if-hairdryer-could-fight-covid-ex-aide/business/11/02/23/angat-hydro-electric-powerplant-to-shut-down-for-61-days/spotlight/11/02/23/democracy-worldwide-trending-downwards-report/overseas/11/02/23/us-china-in-basic-agreement-to-hold-summit-official/overseas/11/02/23/over-10000-dead-in-israel-hamas-war-as-attacks-on-gaza-continue