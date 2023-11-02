MULTIMEDIA

Palestinian refugees begin exodus to Egypt

Mohammed Abed, AFP

People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory on November 1 when the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened up for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

