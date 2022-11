Taking in the view of Mt. Fuji

MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying Mt. Fuji's scenery

Francik Robichon, EPA-EFE

People walk on the Haraoka Pier and enjoy the scenery of Mount Fuji at sunset, in Minamiboso, on the east side of Tokyo Bay, Japan on Wednesday. After lifting entry restrictions for foreign visitors, Japan hopes inbound tourism will contribute to a recovery in its economy.