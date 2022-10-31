Praying for the Itaewon stampede victims

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA South Korea mourns Itaewon stampede victims Anthony Wallace, AFP Posted at Oct 31 2022 12:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man offers an alcoholic beverage to pay tribute to those who perished during the Halloween stampede, at a makeshift memorial outside the Itaewon subway station in Seoul on Monday. South Korean president President Yoon Suk-yeol declared days of national mourning after more than 150 people, mostly in their early 20s, were killed during one of Korea’s worst accidents. Halloween tragedy: More than 150 killed in Itaewon stampede Read More: Itaewon Seoul Halloween stampede national mourning /sports/10/31/22/nba-lakers-beat-denver-for-first-triumph-of-season/life/10/31/22/how-kathryn-piolo-became-business-partners-in-el-nido-resort/news/10/31/22/queenie-now-a-tropical-storm-more-rain-on-the-way-after-paeng/news/10/31/22/bring-back-up-noah-in-ndrrmc-were-ready-says-hazard-expert-group/life/10/31/22/tips-mga-dapat-gawin-sa-sasakyan-bago-habang-at-matapos-ang-baha