South Korea mourns Itaewon stampede victims

Anthony Wallace, AFP

Posted at Oct 31 2022 12:22 PM

Praying for the Itaewon stampede victims

A man offers an alcoholic beverage to pay tribute to those who perished during the Halloween stampede, at a makeshift memorial outside the Itaewon subway station in Seoul on Monday. South Korean president President Yoon Suk-yeol declared days of national mourning after more than 150 people, mostly in their early 20s, were killed during one of Korea’s worst accidents.

