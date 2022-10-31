Praying for the Itaewon stampede victims

MULTIMEDIA

South Korea mourns Itaewon stampede victims

Anthony Wallace, AFP

A man offers an alcoholic beverage to pay tribute to those who perished during the Halloween stampede, at a makeshift memorial outside the Itaewon subway station in Seoul on Monday. South Korean president President Yoon Suk-yeol declared days of national mourning after more than 150 people, mostly in their early 20s, were killed during one of Korea’s worst accidents.