Princess Mako weds longtime sweetheart

Japan's Princess Mako marries longtime sweetheart

Japan's Princess Mako waves from inside a car as she leaves her home for her marriage in Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday.

Mako married longtime boyfriend Kei Komura in a low-key ceremony Tuesday and will lose her royal title, departing the imperial family according to Japanese law, when they register their marriage.