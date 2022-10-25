Sunak is new UK Prime Minister

MULTIMEDIA
UK’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Daniel Leal, AFP
Posted at Oct 25 2022 09:46 AM
New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak (center) waves as he arrives at Conservative Party Headquarters in central London having been announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest, on Monday. Britain's next prime minister, former finance chief Rishi Sunak, inherits a UK economy that was headed for recession even before the recent turmoil triggered by Liz Truss.
- /overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake
- /sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france
- /news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake
- /sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal
- /sports/10/26/22/chot-looks-forward-to-bleague-players-rejoining-gilas