Sunak is new UK Prime Minister

UK’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Daniel Leal, AFP

New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak (center) waves as he arrives at Conservative Party Headquarters in central London having been announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest, on Monday. Britain's next prime minister, former finance chief Rishi Sunak, inherits a UK economy that was headed for recession even before the recent turmoil triggered by Liz Truss.