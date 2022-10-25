Drying Mississippi River

MULTIMEDIA

Mississippi River’s historic low water level

Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE

People visit Tower Rock, which is usually surrounded by water, of the Mississippi River near Brazeau Township, Missouri, USA on Sunday after water levels dropped so low that visitors can walk to the site with dry feet. The Mississippi River, a main route of commercial barge traffic for grains, wheat, and coal, is historically low causing major supply chain disruptions.