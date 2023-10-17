MULTIMEDIA
Aid for Gaza remains in Egypt border
EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 17 2023 07:23 PM
A truck of a humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip is parked outside Rafah border gate, Egypt on Tuesday. As international mediators continue to push for the passage of aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals fleeing from the conflict, Egypt's border crossing with the Gaza Strip in Rafah remained closed on October 16, with the international aid convoys mostly stationed in the town of Arish some 50km away from Rafah.
- /sports/10/17/23/pvl-akari-survives-f2-logistics-in-5-set-thriller
- /life/10/17/23/new-eats-ramen-nagi-opens-sushi-restaurant-in-makati
- /sports/10/17/23/tenorio-already-cleared-to-return-to-ginebra-chua
- /news/10/17/23/tonga-health-minister-nominated-as-next-who-western-pacific-chief
- /overseas/10/17/23/french-school-killer-claimed-attack-for-islamic-state-group