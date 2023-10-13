MULTIMEDIA

Mideast conflict: Laying the dead to rest

Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

Relatives of 22-year-old Israeli-Irish woman Kim Damti mourn during her funeral on Thursday at a cemetery in Gedera, Israel. Damti was one of the 260 people killed by Hamas militants when they infiltrated a music festival near the border with Gaza in the early morning of October 7. More than 1,200 Israelis have been killed and over 3,000 others injured since the Islamist movement Hamas launched attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip. More than 4,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in both Gaza and Israel since the conflict erupted, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials.

