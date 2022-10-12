Twenty years after Bali attack

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Commemorating Bali attack 20 years later Made Nagi, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 12 2022 04:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Relatives of victims of the 2002 Bali bombings mourn in front of the 2002 Bali Bombing Memorial monument on the 20th anniversary of the attack, in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday. The 12 October 2002 terrorist attacks in Kuta claimed the lives of 202 people, including 88 Australians. Mourners mark 20th anniversary of Indonesia's Bali bombings Read More: Bali attack terrorism attack Bali Indonesia Bali Bombing Memorial Monument 20 years Bali 20th anniversary Indonesia /entertainment/10/12/22/ronnie-loisa-challenged-by-kilig-scenes-in-love-in-40-days/sports/10/12/22/ncaa-san-beda-earns-share-of-4th-by-beating-perpetual/entertainment/10/12/22/ill-be-back-vice-ganda-assures-showtime-fans/overseas/10/12/22/china-celebrates-xi-in-massive-exhibition/sports/10/12/22/uaap-nu-lady-bulldogs-extend-win-streak-to-100-games