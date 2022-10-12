Twenty years after Bali attack

MULTIMEDIA

Commemorating Bali attack 20 years later

Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Relatives of victims of the 2002 Bali bombings mourn in front of the 2002 Bali Bombing Memorial monument on the 20th anniversary of the attack, in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday. The 12 October 2002 terrorist attacks in Kuta claimed the lives of 202 people, including 88 Australians.