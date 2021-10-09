MULTIMEDIA

Public visits Taiwan Navy ships ahead of National Day

Ann Wang, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A navy soldier adjusts a Taiwan flag onboard Chang Chien (PFG2-1109), a day before National Day celebrations in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Friday, as members of the public visit navy ships. On Friday, days after the People's Liberation Army's sent scores of its largest warplanes to patrol near the island, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan was seeking to strengthen its ties with the United States, Australia, India and Japan — the so-called Quad pact — and ASEAN nations.