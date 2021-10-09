Group protests against Brazil's rising COVID-19 deaths

MULTIMEDIA

Human rights activist group protests rising number of Brazil's COVID-19 deaths

Mauro Pimentel, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A demonstrator from the Rio de Paz human rights activist group hangs white flags symbolizing the death of almost 600,000 Brazilians to COVID-19 at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday. The group protested against the rising figures of COVID-19 deaths in the country, which is about to surpass 600,000 mortal victims.