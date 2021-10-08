COVID-19 death toll surges past 4.8 million worldwide

Medical specialists transport a patient outside a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 6, 2021. Maxim Shemetov, Reuters

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,830,270 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT (6 p.m.) on Friday.

At least 236,665,980 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 8,261 new deaths and 449,480 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,508 new deaths, followed by Russia with 936 and Mexico with 514.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 710,180 deaths from 44,159,120 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 599,810 deaths from 21,532,558 cases, India with 450,127 deaths from 33,915,569 cases, Mexico with 281,121 deaths from 3,707,234 cases, and Russia with 214,485 deaths from 7,717,356 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 605 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 330, Republic of North Macedonia with 326, Montenegro with 314, Hungary with 313, and Bulgaria with 308.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,499,040 deaths from 45,228,264 cases, Europe 1,328,761 deaths from 69,053,705 infections, and Asia 847,833 deaths from 54,498,729 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 738,302 deaths from 45,807,579 cases, Africa 212,513 deaths from 8,351,050 cases, Middle East 201,513 deaths from 13,529,170 cases, and Oceania 2,308 deaths from 197,484 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

