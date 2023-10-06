MULTIMEDIA

Rapid ice melting in Greenland

Thomas Traasdahl, EPA-EFE

An aerial view of ice sheet in northern Greenland in this photo issued on October 5, 2023. According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the ice sheet in Greenland experienced rapid melting in August 2023 due to an omega pattern, which is a configuration of high and low air pressure over Greenland.

The total area of melting in Greenland in 2023 is now the second-highest ever recorded, following extreme melting events that occurred in 2012.