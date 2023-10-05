Typhoon Koinu brings record-breaking winds in Taiwan

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Koinu brings record-breaking 340 kph winds in Taiwan

Sean Chang, AFP

A car drives past by power lines toppled by the strong winds brought by Typhoon Koinu in Taiwan's southern Pingtung County on Thursday. Typhoon Koinu grazed the southern edge of Taiwan on October 5, blanketing the region in torrential rain and bringing record-breaking winds of more than 340 kilometers an hour to an outlying island.