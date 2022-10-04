Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Indonesians pay tribute to stampede victims

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Posted at Oct 04 2022 05:45 PM

Praying for Indonesia stadium stampede victims

A man pays his respects for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on Tuesday. Elite Indonesian police officers were under investigation on October 4 over the stadium stampede that killed 125 people including dozens of children in one of the deadliest disasters in football history. 

Read More:  Arema FC   Persebaya Surabaya   Kanjuruhan stadium   Malang   East Java   Indonesia   stampede   stadium stampede   football   football match riot   football match stampede  