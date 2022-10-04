Praying for Indonesia stadium stampede victims

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesians pay tribute to stampede victims Juni Kriswanto, AFP Posted at Oct 04 2022 05:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man pays his respects for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on Tuesday. Elite Indonesian police officers were under investigation on October 4 over the stadium stampede that killed 125 people including dozens of children in one of the deadliest disasters in football history. Indonesia probes elite officers over stadium disaster Read More: Arema FC Persebaya Surabaya Kanjuruhan stadium Malang East Java Indonesia stampede stadium stampede football football match riot football match stampede /video/news/10/04/22/mmda-monitoring-edsa-traffic-as-subway-construction-starts/sports/10/04/22/tennis-sad-swiatek-says-no-to-bjk-cup-finals/sports/10/04/22/mpl-cambodia-title-a-statement-for-pinoy-coach-zico/news/10/04/22/108-lotto-jackpot-winners-have-claimed-cash-prize-pcso-says/business/10/04/22/groups-says-crimes-may-increase-with-sim-registration