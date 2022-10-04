Praying for Indonesia stadium stampede victims

MULTIMEDIA

Indonesians pay tribute to stampede victims

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

A man pays his respects for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on Tuesday. Elite Indonesian police officers were under investigation on October 4 over the stadium stampede that killed 125 people including dozens of children in one of the deadliest disasters in football history.