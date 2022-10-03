Severely damaged Fort Myers Beach

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hurricane Ian leaves extensive damages in southwest Florida Win McName, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Oct 03 2022 11:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Aerial photo shows the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Sunday. Fort Myers Beach was one of the hardest hit area by the Category 4 hurricane which caused extensive damage to the southwest portion of Florida. Read More: Fort Myers Beach Florida Hurricane Ian /news/10/03/22/degamo-proclaimed-governor-in-negros-oriental-race/spotlight/10/03/22/5-things-to-know-about-the-nobel-prizes/business/10/03/22/google-translate-app-no-longer-available-in-china/business/10/03/22/abs-cbns-edson-guido-bags-best-statistical-reporting-in-tv-broadcast-media-award/entertainment/10/03/22/khalil-ramos-gabby-padilla-star-in-kean-ciprianos-tayuman-mv