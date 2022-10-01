Home  >  Overseas

Ft. Myers in shambles after Hurricane Ian's wrath

Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 01 2022 01:12 PM | Updated as of Oct 01 2022 01:13 PM

Hurricane Ian leaves Ft. Myers, Florida in shambles

An aerial photo made with a drone shows damage to boats and structures in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Ft Myers, Florida on Friday. The category 4 hurricane made land fall on 28 September causing widespread damage and power outages. 

