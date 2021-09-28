Airshow China 2021 kicks off

MULTIMEDIA

Airshow China resumes after COVID-19 delay

Aly Song, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People watch the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Red Falcon aerobatic team perform at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China on Tuesday. The country’s biggest airshow, showcasing increasingly sophisticated air power, comes as Beijing pushes to meet a 2035 deadline to retool its military for modern warfare.