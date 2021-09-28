Home  >  Overseas

Airshow China resumes after COVID-19 delay

Aly Song, Reuters

Posted at Sep 28 2021 07:50 PM

Airshow China 2021 kicks off

People watch the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Red Falcon aerobatic team perform at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China on Tuesday. The country’s biggest airshow, showcasing increasingly sophisticated air power, comes as Beijing pushes to meet a 2035 deadline to retool its military for modern warfare. 

