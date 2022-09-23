Beached pilot whales perish in Australia

MULTIMEDIA

Nearly 200 pilot whales perish after beaching in Australia

Glenn Nicholls, AFP

Tasmania state wildlife services personnel check the carcasses of pilot whales, numbering nearly 200, after they were found beached the previous day on Macquarie Heads on the west coast of Tasmania, Australia on Friday. Almost 200 whales have perished at an exposed, surf-swept beach on the rugged west coast of Tasmania, where Australian rescuers were only able to save a few dozen survivors on September 22.