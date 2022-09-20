Cybernetic Dali opens

MULTIMEDIA

Ideal Digital Art Center opens Cybernetic Dali

Alejandro Garcia, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People visit the immersive exhibition 'Cybernetic Dali' that opened its doors at the Ideal Digital Art Center in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday. The exhibition offers an immersive experience through the dreamlike scenes created by Dali in his paintings with projections and interactive installations, holograms, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.