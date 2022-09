Earthquake aftermath in Hualien, Taiwan

MULTIMEDIA

Strong quake damages buildings in southeastern Taiwan

Sam Yeh, AFP

An aerial view shows workers taking down a collapsed building in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county on Monday, following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 18. At least 1 person was reported killed and dozens injured after the powerful quake, which hit about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung, toppled buildings and damaged roads in the southeastern part of Taiwan.