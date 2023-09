MULTIMEDIA

Kim, Putin visit Vostochny cosmodrome

Mikhail Metzels, Sputnik/Kremlin pool via EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny cosmodrome outside of the town of Tsiolkovsky (former Uglegorsk), some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk in Amur region, Russia on Wednesday. Experts say Kim is in search of advanced technology and food for his nation while Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles for his country's war with Ukraine