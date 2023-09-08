MULTIMEDIA
Highest rainstorm alert in Hong Kong
Daniel Ceng, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 08 2023 03:17 PM
Damaged vehicles are seen on a flooded road on Friday following continued torrential rains that hit Hong Kong, China. The government has stopped schools and several public services while bus services of a major operator have been suspended, amid a black rainstorm alert, the highest level of the city's weather system.
