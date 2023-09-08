Highest rainstorm alert in Hong Kong

Home  >  Overseas

Daniel Ceng, EPA-EFE

Damaged vehicles are seen on a flooded road on Friday following continued torrential rains that hit Hong Kong, China. The government has stopped schools and several public services while bus services of a major operator have been suspended, amid a black rainstorm alert, the highest level of the city's weather system. 

