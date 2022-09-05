The late Pope John Paul I is beatified

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis beatifies 'Smiling' John Paul I

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

A wall hanging representing late Pope John Paul I is displayed on the facade of St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday during John Paul I's beatification mass presided over by Pope Francis (bottom center) at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. The Vatican announced in October 2021 that it had recognized a miracle attributed to John Paul I, with the sudden healing of a gravely ill 11-year-old girl in Buenos Aires in 2011, after a local priest prayed to the late pontiff.