Tomato fighting in Spain

MULTIMEDIA
No shortage of tomatoes in Spain
Ana Escobar, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 01 2022 09:18 AM
People participate in the traditional and world-wide known tomato fight festival La Tomatina in Bunol, eastern Spain on Wednesday. Every year on the last Wednesday of August, thousands of people visit the small village of Bunol to attend the Tomatina, a battle in which tons of ripe tomatoes are thrown at each other.
