Tomato fighting in Spain

No shortage of tomatoes in Spain

Ana Escobar, EPA-EFE

People participate in the traditional and world-wide known tomato fight festival La Tomatina in Bunol, eastern Spain on Wednesday. Every year on the last Wednesday of August, thousands of people visit the small village of Bunol to attend the Tomatina, a battle in which tons of ripe tomatoes are thrown at each other.

