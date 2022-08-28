US Navy ships sail through Tawain Strait

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA USS Chancellorsville transits Taiwan Strait Justin Stack, US Navy/AFP Posted at Aug 28 2022 03:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber In this handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on Sunday, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the East China Sea in the Taiwan Strait during routine underway operations. Two United States warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the American navy said, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island. 2 US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait Read More: US Navy USS Chancellorsville CG 62 East China Sea Taiwan Strait US US military Taiwan US Taiwan US China /video/business/08/29/22/alamin-paraan-ng-pag-aalaga-ng-mga-free-range-chicken/entertainment/08/29/22/neri-naig-has-advice-for-contestant-eliminated-from-idol-ph/video/life/08/29/22/tatlong-magkapatid-sa-bicol-hindi-makapagsalita-ng-maayos/sports/08/29/22/ej-obiena-triumphant-at-true-athletes-classics/video/sports/08/29/22/karangalang-hatid-ng-mga-pinoy-para-athlete