USS Chancellorsville transits Taiwan Strait

Justin Stack, US Navy/AFP

Posted at Aug 28 2022 03:47 PM

US Navy ships sail through Tawain Strait

In this handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on Sunday, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the East China Sea in the Taiwan Strait during routine underway operations. Two United States warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the American navy said, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island.

