Glaciologist raises concern on Swiss Alps glacier melting

Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

A photograph taken on Thursday above Gletsch, in the Swiss Alps shows insulating foam covering a part of the Rhone Glacier to prevent it from melting, and exposing small glacial lakes on its surface due to the ice melting. Leading Swiss glaciologist Matthias Huss, head of Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS), warned on August 16, 2023 that glaciers at the Swiss Alps were not looking good with more than a month to go in the melting season, a year after the glaciers suffered a record melt.