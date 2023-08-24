Home  >  Overseas

North Korea reports failed rocket launch

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 24 2023 10:45 AM

People watch a TV report on North Korea's botched space rocket launch at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 24 August 2023. Earlier in the day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said its second launch of a 'military reconnaissance satellite' from the Tongchang-ri area failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. 

