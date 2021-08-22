Aid for Haiti earthquake survivors

MULTIMEDIA
Relief for Haiti earthquake survivors
Reginald Louissaint Jr, AFP
Posted at Aug 22 2021 07:48 PM | Updated as of Aug 22 2021 11:56 PM
A man throws a bag of rice into a crowd of earthquake victims gathered for the distribution of food and water at the "4 Chemins" crossroads in Les Cayes, Haiti on Friday. Five days after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 2,200 people in Haiti, aid was arriving but officials were eager to not repeat the mistakes that followed a 2010 quake that devastated the Caribbean nation.
With almost 53,000 homes completely destroyed and more than 77,000 others damaged in Saturday's tremor, authorities have a massive number of people that will need extensive recovery help.
