Families evacuated as floods hit New Zealand's South Island

Sara Hollyman, Andrew App/AFP

This handout picture taken on Wednesday by local media outlet Andrew App and released on Thursday shows a flood-inundated car and homes from the overflowing Maitai River in central Nelson on New Zealand's South Island. Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on Thursday after flooding forced a state of emergency to be declared in three regions.