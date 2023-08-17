MULTIMEDIA
Wildfire's aftermath in Maui
Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 17 2023 08:52 AM
An entire neighborhood in ruins overlooks the ocean after the Lahaina Fire swept through Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday. According to Maui County officials, at least 106 people were killed in the Lahaina wildfire that hit Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history.
