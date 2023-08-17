MULTIMEDIA

Wildfire's aftermath in Maui

Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An entire neighborhood in ruins overlooks the ocean after the Lahaina Fire swept through Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday. According to Maui County officials, at least 106 people were killed in the Lahaina wildfire that hit Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history.