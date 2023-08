MULTIMEDIA

Indonesians participate in games on independence day

Mast Irham, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Participants climb to reach a prize during a greased pole race, locally known as ’Panjat Pinang,’ to mark the 78th anniversary of Indonesia's independence day at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday. Indonesia gained independence from the Netherlands in 1945.