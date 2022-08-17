MULTIMEDIA
British citizens get Omicron booster jab
Andy Rain, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 17 2022 09:36 AM
A pedestrian walks past The National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain, on Tuesday. The British government announced it is to begin its new Omicron booster jab rollout. Over 25 million Britons will be offered the next-generation Omicron vaccine in autumn. Britain is the first country to approve the new vaccine.
