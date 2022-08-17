MULTIMEDIA

British citizens get Omicron booster jab

Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

A pedestrian walks past The National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain, on Tuesday. The British government announced it is to begin its new Omicron booster jab rollout. Over 25 million Britons will be offered the next-generation Omicron vaccine in autumn. Britain is the first country to approve the new vaccine.

