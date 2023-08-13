MULTIMEDIA
Surviving the Hawaii wildfire
Moses Slovatizki, AFP
Posted at Aug 13 2023 11:17 AM | Updated as of Aug 13 2023 01:23 PM
A woman cradles her cat after finding him in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on Friday. A wildfire that left Lahaina in charred ruins has killed at least 80 people according to authorities, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history. Brushfires on Maui, fueled by high winds from Hurricane Dora passing to the south of Hawaii, broke out August 8 and rapidly engulfed Lahaina.
- /news/08/13/23/magnitude-57-quake-hits-batanes-aftershocks-expected
- /news/08/13/23/former-manila-vice-mayor-danny-lacuna-dies-at-85
- /entertainment/08/13/23/cinemalaya-review-remarkable-3rd-act-in-gitling
- /entertainment/08/13/23/kilalanin-ang-first-love-ni-marvin-agustin
- /entertainment/08/13/23/cinemalaya-review-iti-mapukpukaw-deserves-acting-awards