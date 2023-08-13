MULTIMEDIA

Surviving the Hawaii wildfire

Moses Slovatizki, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman cradles her cat after finding him in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on Friday. A wildfire that left Lahaina in charred ruins has killed at least 80 people according to authorities, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history. Brushfires on Maui, fueled by high winds from Hurricane Dora passing to the south of Hawaii, broke out August 8 and rapidly engulfed Lahaina.