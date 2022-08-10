Home  >  Overseas

South Korea records heaviest rainfall in 80 years

Yonhap South Korea, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 10 2022 11:24 AM | Updated as of Aug 10 2022 11:47 AM

Heavy rainfall floods parts of South Korea

A river overflows and floods a swimming area amid torrential rain in Chuncheon, 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday. Parts of South Korea experienced record high rainfall, the heaviest rainfall recorded in 80 years, according to local reports. 

