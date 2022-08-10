Heavy rainfall floods parts of South Korea

MULTIMEDIA
South Korea records heaviest rainfall in 80 years
Yonhap South Korea, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 10 2022 11:24 AM | Updated as of Aug 10 2022 11:47 AM
A river overflows and floods a swimming area amid torrential rain in Chuncheon, 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday. Parts of South Korea experienced record high rainfall, the heaviest rainfall recorded in 80 years, according to local reports.
