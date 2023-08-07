MULTIMEDIA
Deadly fireworks factory blast in Thailand
Madaree Tohlala, AFP
Posted at Aug 07 2023 08:38 PM
People gather to look at the damage on Monday of an explosion that ripped a week ago through a fireworks warehouse, which killed nine people and injured more than 100, in Sungai Kolok district, in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat. The blast caused damage in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet), authorities said.
