Deadly fireworks factory blast in Thailand

Madaree Tohlala, AFP

People gather to look at the damage on Monday of an explosion that ripped a week ago through a fireworks warehouse, which killed nine people and injured more than 100, in Sungai Kolok district, in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat. The blast caused damage in a radius of about 500 meters (1,640 feet), authorities said.

