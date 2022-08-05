Eruption at Fagradalsfjall

MULTIMEDIA

Watching the Fagradalsfjall eruption

Jeremie Richard, AFP

People visit the scene of the newly erupted volcano taking place in Meradalir valley, near Mount Fagradalsfjall, Iceland on Thursday. The eruption is some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerizing tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.