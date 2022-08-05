Eruption at Fagradalsfjall

MULTIMEDIA
Watching the Fagradalsfjall eruption
Jeremie Richard, AFP
Posted at Aug 05 2022 09:45 AM
People visit the scene of the newly erupted volcano taking place in Meradalir valley, near Mount Fagradalsfjall, Iceland on Thursday. The eruption is some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerizing tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.
