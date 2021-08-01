Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 6 dead, thousands evacuated in Turkey wildfire Umit Bektas, Reuters Posted at Aug 01 2021 02:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A picture taken with drone shows the Icmeler region burnt during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey, on Saturday. At least 6 people were reported killed after sweltering heat and strong winds fanned 101 wildfires in the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coastal regions in the past four days, forcing thousands to evacuate. Record-shattering heatwaves caused by pace of warming, says climate study Read More: Icmeler Region Marmaris Turkey wildfire /sports/08/01/21/analysis-tougher-foe-awaits-eumir-marcial-in-olympic-semis/news/08/01/21/ph-us-conclude-joint-army-exercise-in-nueva-ecija/news/08/01/21/zamboanga-city-sunday-lockdown-august-2021/entertainment/08/01/21/abs-cbn-streams-english-dubbed-version-of-otwol/overseas/08/01/21/thai-monks-don-protective-gear-as-covid-cases-surge