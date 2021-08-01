x

6 dead, thousands evacuated in Turkey wildfire

6 dead, thousands evacuated in Turkey wildfire

A picture taken with drone shows the Icmeler region burnt during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey, on Saturday. At least 6 people were reported killed after sweltering heat and strong winds fanned 101 wildfires in the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coastal regions in the past four days, forcing thousands to evacuate.

