Smoke rises from Beirut grain silos

MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Beirut grain silos

Joseph Eid, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This aerial view shows smoke rising from the heavily damaged grain silos in Beirut’s port on Friday, days before Lebanon marks two years since the August 4, 2020 explosion that ripped through the capital, killing at least 200 people. The fire at the port's silos was ignited at the start of the month because of fermentation of remaining grain stocks paired with rising temperatures.