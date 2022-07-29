Smoke rises from Beirut grain silos

MULTIMEDIA
Fire hits Beirut grain silos
Joseph Eid, AFP
Posted at Jul 29 2022 09:40 PM
This aerial view shows smoke rising from the heavily damaged grain silos in Beirut’s port on Friday, days before Lebanon marks two years since the August 4, 2020 explosion that ripped through the capital, killing at least 200 people. The fire at the port's silos was ignited at the start of the month because of fermentation of remaining grain stocks paired with rising temperatures.
