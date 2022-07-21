Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off while testing for COVID

AFP

Posted at Jul 21 2022 06:29 PM

Testing for COVID in China

A health worker sits next to a block of ice to cool off as she prepares for COVID-19 coronavirus tests at a swab collection site in Nanchang, in China's central Jiangxi province on Thursday. China on Tuesday reported 935 infections, the highest daily count since May 21, even as it continues its strict zero-COVID policy. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   swab collection   coronavirus test   China   Nanchang  