Testing for COVID in China

Cooling off while testing for COVID

A health worker sits next to a block of ice to cool off as she prepares for COVID-19 coronavirus tests at a swab collection site in Nanchang, in China's central Jiangxi province on Thursday. China on Tuesday reported 935 infections, the highest daily count since May 21, even as it continues its strict zero-COVID policy.