Jeff Bezos, astronaut

Handout, Blue Origin via AFP

This still image taken from video by Blue Origin shows Jeff Bezos (C), Wally Funk (R) and Oliver Daemen (L) after Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard craft capsule returned from space, safely landing on Tuesday, in Van Horn, Texas. Blue Origin's first crewed mission is an 11-minute flight from west Texas to an altitude of 65 miles (106kms), and back again, to coincide with the 52nd anniversary of the first Moon landing.