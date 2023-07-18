MULTIMEDIA

Search and rescue continue after flooding and landslide in South Korea

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

South Korean emergency workers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains in Yecheon-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do province, South Korea, Tuesday. According to the National Fire Agency (NFA), at least 41 people are dead and nine missing nationwide due to flooding and landslides following heavy rains. The country's central and southern regions are bracing for another spell of torrential rains, the state weather agency said on July 17.