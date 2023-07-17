MULTIMEDIA

At least 37 dead in South Korea flooding

South Korean rescue workers search for missing persons near a bus along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju, South Korea on Sunday. Rescuers battled to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel Sunday in South Korea, where at least 37 people have died and 9 are missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides.



